HIGHLIGHTS: West Branch grabs third-straight win by topping Boardman

West Branch grabbed their 7th win of the season with a big win over Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team earned their third-straight win Monday night by topping Boardman 65-28.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Warriors and Spartans.

West Branch was able to open up a double-digit lead early, taking a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.

The Warriors were led by Sydney Mercer and Anna Lippiatt who each had 15 points a piece. Emma Egli added 10 points in the win.

For Boardman, Mackenzie Riccitelli had a team-high nine points in the loss.

West Branch improves to 7-2 on the year while Boardman drops to 1-4.