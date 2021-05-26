Highlights: West Branch girls roll into regional finals

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch softball team will play for a regional championship on Saturday.

After a late start on Wednesday, the Warriors rolled over Revere 12-2 in six innings in the Division II Regional Semifinals at Akron Firestone Stadium.

“I’m just amazed It just feels so good right now,” says West Branch senior Jordan Anderson. “Just coming out of this last inning, hitting so much, taking what she gave us, it’s just such a great feeling.”

“We started to be more patient at the plate, and moving runners and had some huge hits,” says West Branch head coach Sis Woods. “But again Jordan (Anderson) pitched very well to keep us in the game early.”

West Branch advances to face Wooster Triway this Saturday at 1 p.m. Triway earned their trip to the finals after a 10-7 victory over Marlington.