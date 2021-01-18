HIGHLIGHTS: West Branch girls rally to top Western Reserve; avoids back-to-back losses

Sydney Mercer led the way for West Branch as they grabbed their 11th win of the season

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team overcame an 8-point first half deficit to get the best of Western Reserve 46-35.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The fourth quarter proved to be the deciding factor as the Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 21-10 in the final frame.

Sydney Mercer led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 13 points while Jillian Pidgeon had 9.

For Western Reserve, Danielle Vuletich had 13 points and Oliver Pater added 11.

West Branch improves to 11-5 on the year while Western Reserve falls to 8-4.