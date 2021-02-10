Highlights: West Branch gets revenge with rivalry win over Salem

The West Branch Girls Basketball Team held off Salem 43-33 Wednesday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Girls Basketball Team held off Salem 43-33 Wednesday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

West Branch has now won seven straight games.

The victory avenges the Warriors’ 49-42 loss to the Quakers back in January.

Freshman Sophie Gregory led West Branch with 10 points. Anna Lippiatt and Emma Egli added 8 points apiece, while Jillian Pidgeon chipped in with 7 points in the win.

Salem was led by Abbie Davidson, who tallied a game-high 11 points. Rylee Hutton finished with 7 points, while Abby Perry and Annie Davidson added 4 points apiece.

The Quakers have now lost three in a row, dropping to 11-5 on the season.

West Branch improves to 18-4 on the campaign.