HIGHLIGHTS: Wellsville vs. United

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United passing attack hoped to lead the Eagles for a win over Wellsville Friday night.

The first half was a back and forth battle between the Eagles and Tigers. Both teams traded scores and United was up 21-20 going into halftime.

However, the second half wasn’t kind to Wellsville as they were shutout and United’s offense took over. United gets the victory 49-21 and remains undefeated on the season. Wellsville falls to 1-2.

