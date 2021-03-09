Highlights: Warren JFK survives scare in Regional Semifinals

Kennedy held a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK held off Lucas, 54-48 in the Division IV Boys’ Basketball Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Akron Firestone High School.

Kennedy held a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but Lucas rallied to cut the deficit to two in the final quarter.

Cam Hollobaugh and Gabe Green each tallied 15 points for JFK. Ethan Sauder led Lucas with 14.

Lucas ends the season with a record of 19-8.

Warren JFK improves to 13-4 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face the winner of Bristol/Richmond Heights in the Division IV Regional Final Friday at 7 p.m. at Akron Firestone High School.