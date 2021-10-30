Highlights: Warren JFK posts 57 point shutout in playoff opener

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK posted their third shutout of the season with a 57-0 win over Monroeville Saturday night in the first round of the Division VII playoffs.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Eagles improve to (7-2) on the season, and advance to play Cuyahoga Heights (6-3) in the second round of the playoffs. Kennedy will host the Redskins next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mollenkopf Stadium.

