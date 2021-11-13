Highlights: Warren JFK headed back to regional finals with win over St. Paul

MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK is advancing to the regional championship game for the second straight season after a 35-7 victory over St. Paul Saturday in Medina.

Antwan Brown found the end zone four times for the Eagles in the victory.

The Eagles (9-2) will move on to face Dalton next week.

