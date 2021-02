Cam Hollobaugh continued his strong season with 18 points while TJ Harden scored 15 for the Eagles

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team defeated Howland 68-58 Thursday at Howland High School.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Cam Hollobaugh continued his strong season with 18 points while TJ Harden scored 15 and Gabe Green 11 for the Eagles.

Howland was paced by Jordan Sperling with a game-high 21 points and Ben Bronson had 17.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 9-4 on the season.