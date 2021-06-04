Highlights: Warren JFK handles Columbia; Eagles heading to regional final

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) Warren JFK rolled past Columbia 10-2 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Strongsville High School on Friday afternoon.

Eagles Pitcher Cam Hollobaugh struck out 10 batters, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits for the complete game victory.

Gavin Shrum led the way at the plate for Warren JFK going 3-4 with 4 RBI’s and two runs scored.

Michael Condoleon, Cam Hollobaugh, and Jaden Rishel each drove in a run in the victory for Kennedy.

Warren JFK improves to 18-7 overall on the season.

The Eagles advance to face the winner of Mathews/Tiffin Calvert in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at 12PM.