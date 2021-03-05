Highlights: Warren JFK Boys win third District title in five years

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped McDonald 77-55 in the Division IV Boys District Final Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Eagles were the #2 seed, while the Blue Devils were the top seed.

With the win, JFK has won District titles in three of the last five years, and eleven in program history.

Cam Hollobaugh was named Player of the Game, leading the Eagles with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Gabe Green added 16 points, while Jaden Rishel chipped in with 12 in the victory.

Jacob Portolese led McDonald with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Culp tallied 16 in the setback.

McDonald’s season comes to an end with a record of 23-3.

Warren JFK, under Head Coach Mark Komlanc, improves to 12-4 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lucas in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Akron Firestone High School.