Highlights: Warren JFK blanks Heartland Christian to capture district title

Warren JFK is heading to the regional semifinals after grabbing the win over Heartland Christian on Thursday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK baseball team routed Heartland Christian 10-0 in five innings to grab the Division IV Struthers District title.

Watch the video above to watch highlights of the game.

The two teams played two and a half scoreless innings before the Eagles broke it open with three in the bottom of the third inning, five in the fourth inning and then two more in the fifth.

Senior Cam Hollobaugh pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit and seven strikeouts on the evening.

The win continues an incredible season for the Warren JFK boys’ teams with the football, basketball and baseball teams all advancing to the regional rounds.

Warren JFK advances to face the winner of Cuyahoga Heights/Columbia at Strongsville on Thursday at 2 p.m.