Highlights: Warren Harding Girls top McDonald; Raiders remain unbeaten

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding topped McDonald 47-38 in girls high school basketball action Monday night.

The Raiders led by eight at halftime in the victory.

Faith Burch led the Raiders with 22 points. Kamarah Bender added 12 points in the win. Diamond Phillips chipped in with 7 points, while Alasha Williams scored 6.

McDonald’s Molly Howard tallied a team-high 17 points. Sophia Costantino added 9 points in the setback.

McDonald drops to 4-1 overall on the season.

With the win, Warren Harding improves to 4-0 overall on the campaign.