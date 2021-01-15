HIGHLIGHTS: Warren Harding gets the best of rival Howland

Warren Harding grabbed an early lead and never looked back Friday against Howland

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding was able to get the best of their rival Howland Friday night as the Raiders topped the Tigers 62-53.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

After a back-and-forth start, the Raiders would take the lead late in the first quarter and never give it back.

Three Raiders scored in double-figures in the win led by Donovan Herron with 15 while Tye Pennington added 13 and Aston Bates added 10.

For Howland, Anthony Massucci had a game-high 16 while Jordan Sperling had 14.