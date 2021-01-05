Highlights: Waren Harding rallies past Mooney in Raiders’ season opener

The Raiders trailed by eight at halftime but outscored the Cardinals 29-13 in the second half to seal up the win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding rallied past Cardinal Mooney 53-45 in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night.

The Raiders trailed by eight at halftime but outscored the Cardinals 29-13 in the second half to seal up the win.

Kamarah Bender led the Raiders with a team-high 20 points. Diamond Phillips added 12, while Faith Burch tallied 11 in the win.

Cardinal Mooney’s Katie Hough led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Alaina Scavina added nine points in the setback.

Harding is now 1-0 on the season. Cardinal Mooney drops to 4-4 overall on the campaign.