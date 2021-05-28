Highlights: Valley standouts have big night at Division I Track and Field Regional Championships

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSSA Division I Regional Track and Field Championships were held on Friday at Austintown-Fitch.

Canfield’s Nick Plant entered as the favorite in the 800 meter run. He did not disappoint. Plant finished in first place and set a new stadium and regional record with a time of 1:50.59.

It was a big night for the Fitch 4×100 relay teams. On the girls side, Kenzie Chine, Jenna Rodgers, Savannah Jones and Madison Bucko finished in second with a time of 50.33.

As for the boys, Dan Evans, Brody Herman, Donnie Ellis and Jayden Eley are Regional Champs, finishing in first place with a time of 43.18. Boardman’s team of Anthony Hightower, Ben Alvarico, Trey DePietro, Cameron Thompson finished .01 seconds behind in second.

In the high jump, Fitch Senior Nate Leskovac finished as runner-up, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

In the girls 800m, Boardman senior Raegan Burkey came in fourth with a time of 2:14.39.

Boardman’s Cameron Thompson is moving onto states after finishing in third place in the 100m dash.

In the girls 300m hurdles 30″, Boardman’s Gia Triveri finished in fourth with a time of 47.58.

In the boys shot put event, Fitch’s JaMeire Robinson finished in third, while Boardman’s Jonah Bacho came in fourth.