HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United kept pace at the top of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Friday night with a 38-6 victory over Valley Christian.

United is now tied at the top of the conference with a 5-1 record.

Valley Christian (4-5) will host Columbiana in the season finale. United (8-1) will play host to East Palestine.