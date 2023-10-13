HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United kept pace at the top of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Friday night with a 38-6 victory over Valley Christian.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
United is now tied at the top of the conference with a 5-1 record.
Valley Christian (4-5) will host Columbiana in the season finale. United (8-1) will play host to East Palestine.
