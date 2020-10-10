Highlights: Valley Christian vs. Lowellville

Lowellville (3-4) will travel to face #1 seed Warren JFK in round two

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville held on Friday night to secure a 30-26 victory over Valley Christian in the first round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs.

Lowellville (3-4) will travel to face #1 seed Warren JFK in round two. Valley Christian falls to 2-4 on the season.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.