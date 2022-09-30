COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian moved to a perfect 7-0 on the season with a 40-10 victory over Columbiana Friday night.

The Eagles will head to Salineville in week eight for a showdown of the unbeatens in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Valley Christian (7-0) will visit Southern in week eight. Columbiana (0-7) will host East Palestine.