COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – In what was ultimately an elimination game, with both teams needing a win to secure a playoff spot, Columbiana defeated Valley Christian 16-6 Friday night.

The Clippers and Eagles are also part of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Columbiana improves to 5-5 on the season while Valley Christian falls to 4-6.

Both teams were clinging to playoff hopes in Division VI, Region 21 entering Friday. Columbiana was ranked #16 with Valley Christian on the outside looking in at #17. Columbiana now waits for the official playoff pairings to be released — check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon to find out who the Clippers will play next.