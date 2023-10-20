COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – In what was ultimately an elimination game, with both teams needing a win to secure a playoff spot, Columbiana defeated Valley Christian 16-6 Friday night.
The Clippers and Eagles are also part of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Columbiana improves to 5-5 on the season while Valley Christian falls to 4-6.
Both teams were clinging to playoff hopes in Division VI, Region 21 entering Friday. Columbiana was ranked #16 with Valley Christian on the outside looking in at #17. Columbiana now waits for the official playoff pairings to be released — check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon to find out who the Clippers will play next.
