Highlights: Valley Christian uses defense, 2nd-half surge to pull away from Southern

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team continues to impress in a 53-45 win over Southern Thursday in a big EOAC battle at Valley Christian High School.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
The Indians took control early and led by 10 after the first quarter. But the Eagles turned up the defensive pressure in the final three quarters to run away with the victory.
“We wanted it more,” said Zavion Howard, Valley senior. “We just come out here and try to compete every day and try to emphasize that in practice. We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game and we didn’t take any of that for granted. This is a big win for us and we’re going to get back to it tomorrow against Wellsville.”
“We had to really play because Southern is a very good team,” said Dolph Carroll, Valley Christian head coach. “They’ve handed it to us a couple different times and we really didn’t start the game very well. Then in the third quarter…that’s how we’re capable of playing but we just gotta be a little more consistent.”
With the win, Valley Christian improves to 8-3 on the season. The Eagles host Wellsville Friday night.