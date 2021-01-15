Highlights: Valley Christian routs EP behind Revere’s strong night

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team defeated East Palestine, 54-26 Friday night at East Palestine High School.

Watch the video above for extended highlights of Friday’s game.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as they went into halftime with a 22-point advantage. Mark Revere led the charge with a game-high 16 points, while Zavion Howard added 12. Dominic Wycoff scored 12 for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Valley Christian improves to 4-2 on the season, while East Palestine is now 0-2.