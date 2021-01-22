HIGHLIGHTS: Valley Christian explodes past Lisbon for third-straight win

Four Eagles scored in double-figures led my Mark Revere's 21 as the beat the Blue Devils Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian scored early and often Friday night as they got the best of Lisbon 73-44.

The Eagles soared out of the gates, quickly extending their lead to double-digits in the first quarter.

Four Valley Christian players scored in double-figures led by Mark Revere with 21 while Zavian Howard had 14, Brandon Paige netted 11 points and Joey Bautista added 10.

For Lisbon, Blayne Brownfield had 28 points.

Valley Christian improves to 5-2 on the year while Lisbon falls to 9-3.