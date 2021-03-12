Highlights: Valiant effort by JFK not enough in regional final

Warren JFK ends the season with a record of 13-5

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Richmond Heights topped Warren JFK 67-50 in the Boys Division IV Regional Final Friday night at Akron Firestone High School.

Cam Hollobaugh led the Eagles with 19 points. Gabe Green added 11 points in the setback.

Preist Ryan led all scorers with 22 points. Jaiden Cox Holloway added 14 while Josiah Harris finished with 12.

Lorenzo Nettles, Jr. chipped in with 11 in the win.

Richmond Heights improves to 17-4 on the season.

Warren JFK ends the season with a record of 13-5.

The Spartans, who improve to 13-4, advance to face Botkins in the Division IV State Semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.