Highlights: Ursuline’s Walker leads the Irish past Poland

Ursuline improves to 3-4 overall on the season while Poland drops to 4-3

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Poland 7-3 in high school baseball action at Cene Park on Wednesday evening.

Dante Walker went 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Luca Ricchiuti also drove in a pair of runs for the Irish.

Ian Barton and Joey Carosella each added an RBI for Ursuline.

Jonah Kirchner picked up the win on the mound, tossing five 1/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Brady Shannon struck out five in one 2/3 innings of relief.

Anthony Koulianos, Michael Nittoli and Mason Planey tallied RBIs for Poland in the loss.

