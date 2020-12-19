Highlights: Ursuline’s Shannon leads Irish past Fitch on senior night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys’ basketball team held off Austintown Fitch, 63-61 on senior night for the Falcons Friday at Austintown Fitch High School.
It was a close game early, with the Irish taking a 34-26 lead into halftime. But consistent shooting and strong play defensively allowed Ursuline to hold on for the road win.
Brady Shannon led the Irish in scoring with 17 points, while Terrance Pankey added 15. Ursuline (1-3) will take part in the Salem Christmas Tournament on Dec. 22 against Poland at 7 p.m.
Todd Simons scored a game-high 29 points for the Falcons, who drop to 0-3 on the season.