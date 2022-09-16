YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline (3-1) played Warren Harding (1-3) Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

It was Harding and QB Dalys Jett going early with a 67-yard touchdown for the Raiders to go up 7-0.

Then a Jack Ericson completion to Will Burney for a first down into Raider territory would set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Christian Lynch.

The Irish kept it up, taking this one 28-14 from Harding.

Next Saturday, Ursuline will travel to take on the Chaney Cowboys. Warren Harding will host Akron St. Vincent St. Mary next Friday night.