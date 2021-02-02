HIGHLIGHTS: Ursuline tops Mooney for regular season sweep of the Cardinals

Ursuline used a big 2nd half Tuesday night to get the win over their bitter rivals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish got their third-straight win Tuesday night as they topped Cardinal Mooney 51-32.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The win gives the Irish the regular season sweep of their rival Cardinal Mooney.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half, with the Irish holding just a 6-point lead.

But Ursuline heated up from the outside in the second half as Vinny Flauto hit three, second half 3-pointer while Demarcus McElroy hit two of his own in the second half.

McElroy led the Irish with 11 points.

Ursuline improves to 12-5 on the season.