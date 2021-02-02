HIGHLIGHTS: Ursuline tops Mooney for regular season sweep of the Cardinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish got their third-straight win Tuesday night as they topped Cardinal Mooney 51-32.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
The win gives the Irish the regular season sweep of their rival Cardinal Mooney.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half, with the Irish holding just a 6-point lead.
But Ursuline heated up from the outside in the second half as Vinny Flauto hit three, second half 3-pointer while Demarcus McElroy hit two of his own in the second half.
McElroy led the Irish with 11 points.
Ursuline improves to 12-5 on the season.