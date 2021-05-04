Highlights: Ursuline tennis blanks Gilmour to keep unbeaten season rolling

The Ursuline boys tennis team is moving on to the semifinals of the OTCA boys team tournament after topping Gilmour Academy

Watch the video above for highlights of the matches.

In singles action, Ursuline’s Chris Simon topped Clint Zupanc in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Gilmour forfeited the other two singles matches.

In doubles action, Glenn Christopher and Dylan Khavari took care of Aidan Fuerpass and Jakub Sedlacik 6-1, 6-4.

Also in doubles action, Gavin Blacksher and Josh Khavari got the best of Rob Sullivan and Jimmy Zhou 6-0, 6-1.

Ursuline advances to the semifinals on May 11th.