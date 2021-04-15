Highlights: Ursuline remains undefeated with big win over reigning state champs

The Irish improve to 10-0 on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team improved to a perfect 10-0 with a 13-6 victory over Champion Thursday night.

Ursuline junior Paige Ogden was three for three at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Junior Alyssa Sheely also had three hits and four RBIs for the Irish while senior Maris Barbato scored three runs.

Champion senior Emma Gumont started the scoring for the Flashes in the second inning with an RBI double.

The Irish scored four times in the bottom of the inning and plated six more runs in the third to help earn the victory.

With the loss, the Golden Flashes drop to 4-5 on the season.