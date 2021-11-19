Highlights: Ursuline heading to State Final Four

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past West Branch 64-35 in the Division IV Region 13 Final Friday night at South Range High School.

Ursuline Senior Running Back DeMarcus McElroy led the Irish with four touchdowns in the win.

West Branch got on the board in the first quarter. Dru DeShields intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards deep into Irish territory. That set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from DeShields to Nick Wilson, giving the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

Ursuline answered back when Brady Shannon hit Dean Boyd on a 46-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7-7.

Later in the first quarter, West Branch recaptured the lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from DeShields to Wilson. That gave the Warriors a 14-7 advantage.

Ursuline opened the scoring in the second quarter, when JaKylan Irving raced into the endzone on a 37-yard touchdown run, which tied the game at 14-14.

The Irish captured the lead later in the second quarter on DeMarcus McElroy’s 42-yard touchdown run which gave Ursuline a 21-14 lead. McElroy helped Ursuline increase the lead to 28-14 on a 9-yard touchdown run. He later added a 2-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to play in the first half.

Brady Shannon added to Ursuline’s lead early in the third quarter with a short touchdown run, making it 42-14 Irish.

West Branch fought back a short time later. Dru DeShields threw a a pair of touchdown passes to cut the deficit to 42-27 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Another DeMarcus McElroy scoring scamper increased Ursuline’s lead to 49-27. Brady Shannon added another score for Ursuline with 34-yard touchdown run.

With just over five minutes left, West Branch’s Dru DeShields hit Nick Wilson on a 51-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 57-35.

Ursuline improves to 10-3 overall on the season. The Irish advances to face Port Clinton in the Division IV State Semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m.

The game site will be announced by the OHSAA on Sunday.

West Branch’s season comes to an end with a record of 13-1.