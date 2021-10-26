Highlights: Ursuline heading to district final for first time since 2014 with win over Maplewood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys soccer team punched their ticket to the Division III Niles 2 District Final with an 11-1 win over Maplewood Tuesday evening.

It will be the Irish’s first trip to the district final since 2014.

Ursuline netted three goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half and took a 6-0 lead into halftime.

Ursuline advances to face South Range in the district final on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hubbard High School.

