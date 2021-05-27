Highlights: Ursuline girls roll into regional finals in blowout fashion

The Irish score 15 runs on 18 hits in the regional semifinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team will play for a Regional Championship this weekend, after a 15-0 victory over Brookside on Thursday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the Division III Regional Semifinal.

It didn’t take long for the Irish to impose their will Thursday afternoon. The Irish scored three runs in the first inning, including a two-run home run from Julia Nutter.

Paige Ogden added another two-run home run in the sixth. The Irish scored six runs in the seventh and banged out 18 hits on the day.

The Irish advance to play the winner of South Range and Massillon Tuslaw. The Regional Championship will take place this Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Youngstown State Softball Complex.