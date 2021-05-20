Highlights: Ursuline cruises to district title; Irish bound for regionals

Ursuline improves to 25-2 on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Newton Falls 15-1 in five innings in the Division III District Championship at the Youngstown State Softball Complex on Thursday.

Paige Ogden tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts in the victory for the Irish.

Ogden also had three hits, which included two doubles and two RBIs.



Alyssa Sheely added three hits while Maris Barbato and Julia Nutter added two hits apiece.



Nutter drove in three runs on the day. Mia Opalick added a two-run single, while Layni Bednar had two RBIs.



For Newton Falls, Zoie McElruth hit a triple in the fourth inning.

The Irish advance to face the winner of the West Salem Northwestern/Sheffield Brookside game in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the YSU Softball Complex.