Highlights: Ursuline boys dominate Mooney behind Pankey’s big night

The Irish were led by Terrance Pankey with a game-high 21 points; the two teams meet again next Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated rival Cardinal Mooney 61-44 Thursday night in a Steel Valley Conference battle at Ursuline High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Irish used a balanced offensive attack to build an early double-digit lead and never looked back. Ursuline hit 10 three-pointers as a team. Terrance Pankey led all scorers with 21 points while Will Burney had 13.

Mooney was paced by Mick Hergenrother with 17 points and Thomas Fire added 10.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 10-5 and 2-1 in the SVC. The two teams meet again just five days from now, next Tuesday at Cardinal Mooney High School.