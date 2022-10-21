SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A battle of 8-1 teams in Columbiana County Friday night ended with Southern defeating United, 14-0.
Both teams will be playing next week when the playoffs begin, with Southern likely having secured a home game.
United finishes the season with an 8-2 record and Southern 9-1.
