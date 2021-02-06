HIGHLIGHTS: Unbeaten McDonald continues to roll, top Western Reserve for 16th win

Jake Portolese and Eli Street led McDonald with 22 points in the win over rival Western Reserve

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team jumped out to a first half double-digit lead and never gave it up as they topped Western Reserve 87-53.

McDonald outscored Reserve 24-15 in the second quarter to take a 17 point lead into halftime.

Three McDonald players scored in double-figures on the night led by Jake Portolese and Eli Street who each had 22 while Miles Culp added 18.

For Western Reserve, Ryan Gordon had a team-high 21 points while Noah Klasic had 10.

McDonald improves to 16-0 on the season.

