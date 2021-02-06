HIGHLIGHTS: Unbeaten McDonald continues to roll, top Western Reserve for 16th win

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team jumped out to a first half double-digit lead and never gave it up as they topped Western Reserve 87-53.
McDonald outscored Reserve 24-15 in the second quarter to take a 17 point lead into halftime.
Three McDonald players scored in double-figures on the night led by Jake Portolese and Eli Street who each had 22 while Miles Culp added 18.
For Western Reserve, Ryan Gordon had a team-high 21 points while Noah Klasic had 10.
McDonald improves to 16-0 on the season.