Highlights: Twinsburg vs. Austintown Fitch

The Falcons (7-0) will host the Warren Harding Raiders in round three.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons defense shut down Twinsburg Friday night in an impressive debut to the 2020 OHSAA High School football playoffs, a 35-0 victory.

The Falcons (7-0) will host the Warren Harding Raiders in round three.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.