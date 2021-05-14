Highlights: Top-seeded YSU eliminated from Horizon League tournament

The Penguins finished the season with a 36-15 record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team was eliminated from the Horizon League tournament after falling to Oakland 3-0 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The top-seeded Penguins recorded just four hits in the loss.

Jen Krizka finished 1-2 with two RBIs for the Golden Grizzlies.

YSU’s Maddi Lusk pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

The Penguins finished the season with an overall record of 36-15, tying the school record for most wins in a season.