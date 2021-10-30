Highlights: Top-seeded LaBrae rolls in Round One of the playoffs

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded LaBrae won their 7th straight game, and advanced to Round Two of the Division VI playoffs on Saturday night with a 48-8 win over Trinity.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

Aidan Stephens scored a total of 3 touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing) and Devin Carter ran in a trio of rushing scores (11, 5, 38) as well. Stephens connected on 6 of 10 passing attempts for 111 yards. He also ran for 86 yards. Carter paced the Vikings’ rushing attack with 133 yards on 13 carries.

Trinity began the season 1-6 before winning two in a row over Brooklyn and Wickliffe. The Trojans finish up at 3-8.

The Vikings improve to (10-1) on the season, and advance to play Brookfield (7-3) in the second round of the playoffs. The Vikings will host the Warriors next Saturday at 7 p.m.

