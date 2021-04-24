Highlights: Top-ranked Ursuline rallies to survive scare from Bishop Watterson

Ursuline trailed in the 6th inning but scored three runs to take the lead and never looked back

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team remained undefeated Saturday night after they topped Bishop Watterson 4-3 in the 14th annual JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial.

Both teams opened the game with a run in the first inning.

It would stay 1-1 until the fifth inning when Bishop Watterson plated two in the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Ursuline would answer in the sixth when Layni Bednar ripped a single to left field that brought home a run to make it 3-2.

Later in the inning, Liza Barbato dropped down a bunt that scored another run to tie the game at 3-3.

The Irish weren’t done in the sixth. Alyssa Sheely would hit a sacrifice fly to right that brought home the go-ahead run for the Irish who didn’t give the lead back.

Ursuline moves to 16-0 on the season.

