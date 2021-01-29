HIGHLIGHTS: Toothman’s late three gives East Liverpool season sweep of rival Beaver Local

Junior Devin Toothman had 24 points to lead the way for East Liverpool in their win over Beaver Local

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Devin Toothman hit a late three with less than 30 seconds left in the game to give East Liverpool the win over rival Beaver Local 54-52 Friday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game between the Beavers and Potters.

The win gives EL a regular season sweep of Beaver Local.

The Beavers led by 6 at the half but allowed East Liverpool to go on a 21-8 run in the 3rd quarter to take the lead.

But Beaver Local fought back in the 4th quarter, taking a one-point advantage late in the 4th quarter with less than a minute to go.

That’s when Toothman’s three proved to be the difference.

Beaver Local had a chance to win it late, but their last second shot fell short.

Toothman finished with a game-high 24 points while Cole Dailey had 16 and Zavea Green added 10.

For Beaver Local, Nathan Barber and Logan Blissenbach each had 11.

