HIGHLIGHTS: Toothman’s late three gives East Liverpool season sweep of rival Beaver Local

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Devin Toothman hit a late three with less than 30 seconds left in the game to give East Liverpool the win over rival Beaver Local 54-52 Friday night.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game between the Beavers and Potters.
The win gives EL a regular season sweep of Beaver Local.
The Beavers led by 6 at the half but allowed East Liverpool to go on a 21-8 run in the 3rd quarter to take the lead.
But Beaver Local fought back in the 4th quarter, taking a one-point advantage late in the 4th quarter with less than a minute to go.
That’s when Toothman’s three proved to be the difference.
Beaver Local had a chance to win it late, but their last second shot fell short.
Toothman finished with a game-high 24 points while Cole Dailey had 16 and Zavea Green added 10.
For Beaver Local, Nathan Barber and Logan Blissenbach each had 11.