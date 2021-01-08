HIGHLIGHTS: Taylor, Chaney overcome late 10 point 4th quarter deficit to stun Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team erased a 10 point deficit with just 3:30 left in the fourth quarter to rally and stun Warren Harding 74-73.
Watch the video above to see the thrilling comeback and the game winning basket.
Chaney led by three at the half but Warren Harding stormed out of the gates in the second half, quickly pushing their lead to double-digits.
With less than a minute to go, Sharrod Taylor hit the game-tying three to make it 73-73.
Taylor would then force a Harding turnover and would be fouled, setting the senior up to win the game at the free-throw line.
Taylor would hit one of two which was enough for the win.
The Cowboys improve to 2-1 on the year while Harding falls to 0-2.