Highlights: Surging Scrappers win fourth straight game to start season

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers blanked State College 4-0 on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Jason Hinchman finished the night 2-3 with two RBIs in the win.





Jalen Jones added an RBI triple, while Dan Hardwood notched an RBI double for Mahoning Valley.

Preston Salazar picked up the win for the Scrappers, tossing five shutout innings.

The Scrappers improve to 4-0 overall on the season. The homestand continues Friday night against the Frederick Keys. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Eastwood Field.