Highlights: Struthers wins District Title in double-overtime thriller

Struthers outlasted Chardon 116-108 in double-overtime in the Division II District Final

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers outlasted Chardon 116-108 in double-overtime in the Division II District Final on Saturday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats trailed by double-digits in the first half, but rallied to take the lead in the third quarter, but the game eventually went to overtime.

With five seconds left in the first overtime, Chardon’s Joshu Bruce hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to double-overtime.

The Wildcats pulled away in the second extra session.

Brandon Washington led the Wildcats with 36 points, while Aiden Slocum piled up 31 in the win.

Trey Metzka finished with 18 points in the win for the Wildcats. Luke Barker added 14.

Nathanael Sulka scored a game-high 42 points in the loss for the Hilltoppers. Brady Toth piled up 31 for Chardon.

With the win, Struthers remains undefeated at 25-0. The Wildcats advance to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Barberton High School.