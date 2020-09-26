Highlights: Struthers vs. South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated South Range played host to Struthers in Northeast 8 conference battle Friday night.

The Raiders drove right down the field on the opening drive and Senior running back Luke Blasko punched it in for six.

Later in the first, Luke Crumbacher took an errant pass to paydirt and doubled the Raiders lead with a pick six.

They didn’t stop there, quarterback Michael Patrone connected with Connor Jones on a touchdown pass for a third Raiders score in the first quarter.

The Raiders would go on to win, 40-6 over the Wildcats.