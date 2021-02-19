Highlights: Struthers tops McDonald; Wildcats complete undefeated regular season

Struthers completed an undefeated regular season with a 92-71 win over McDonald in a battle of state-ranked area powers.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers completed an undefeated regular season with a 92-71 win over McDonald in a battle of state-ranked area powers.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Trey Metzka was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 32 points in the win for the Wildcats. Brandon Washington piled up 20 points, while Luke Barber tallied 16.

Ronnie Leonard also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 for the Wildcats.

Miles Culp led McDonald with 24 points, while Eli Street amassed 22. Jake Protolese added 12 points in the setback for the Blue Devils.

McDonald ends the regular season with a record of 20-2. The Blue Devils will host Bloomfield in the Division IV Sectional Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Struthers, under Head Coach Michael Wernicki, improves to 21-0 on the campaign. The Wildcats will host Niles in the Division II Sectionals on Tuesday night.