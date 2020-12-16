Highlights: Struthers stays unbeaten with win over South Range

Senior standout Brandon Washington led all scorers with 21 points for the Wildcats

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers topped South Range 58-33 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Aidan Slocum added 11 points in the win for Struthers, while Ronnie Leonard added 8. Trey Metzka chipped in with 7 in the victory.

Mike Patrone tallied a team-high 15 points in the loss for the Raiders. Eli Taylor and Cory Penick added 5 points apiece for South Range.

South Range drops to 0-5 on the season.

Struthers remain undefeated with a record of 3-0.