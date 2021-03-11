Highlights: Struthers’ dream season ends in regional semifinals

Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary rolled past Struthers 76-37 in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary rolled past Struthers 76-37 in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals at Barberton High School Thursday evening.

The Irish outscored the Wildcats 50-13 in the first half, and never looked back in the win.

Struthers ends the season with a record of 25-1 overall.

Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary improves to 23-2 overall on the campaign.

The Irish advances to face the winner of Chaney/Gilmour Academy in the Division II Regional Final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barberton High School.