Highlights: Strong start to tournament play for top-seeded Penguins

Sports

Youngstown State advances to the winner's bracket final on Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Softball team is moving on. The top-seeded Penguins blanked Robert Morris 7-0 in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament on Thursday.

Watch the video above to see highlights from their tournament victory.

The Penguins scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning, capped off by a 3-run homerun from Milena Lacatena.

Elle Buffenbarger was dominant in the circle. She gave up just 4 hits in 6 innings, struck out 6, and picked her 20th win of the season.

Grace Cea added 2 hits, an RBI, and scored a run for the Penguins.

Youngstown State advances to the winner’s bracket final Friday at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com