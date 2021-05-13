Highlights: Strong start to tournament play for top-seeded Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Softball team is moving on. The top-seeded Penguins blanked Robert Morris 7-0 in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament on Thursday.
Watch the video above to see highlights from their tournament victory.
The Penguins scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning, capped off by a 3-run homerun from Milena Lacatena.
Elle Buffenbarger was dominant in the circle. She gave up just 4 hits in 6 innings, struck out 6, and picked her 20th win of the season.
Grace Cea added 2 hits, an RBI, and scored a run for the Penguins.
Youngstown State advances to the winner’s bracket final Friday at noon.